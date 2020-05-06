|
Ray E. Retherford
Chillicothe - Ray Everett Retherford went to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:37pm May 5, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Born October 11, 1944, Ray was the son of Norma Marie (Nickel) and Vernon Carl Retherford. Ray married Mintie Mae Conner on October 30, 1978, who survives. Together they had a wonderful, loving marriage of 41 years. He has two pets as well, that he loved very much.
Ray worked for over 30 years at the former Haney's Lumber Co. He then went to work with his wife cleaning offices. Together they worked at the Foulke Block, Gerber Insurance, Paint Valley ADAMH Board, Pat McNeill and Jason Uhrig. Ray retired in 2006 due to health reasons.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by many cousins, too numerous to name them all, but include Vicki & Tim Sells, Steve Lawhorn, Ardella and the late Frank Walters; and a sister-in-law Jeannie (Sid) Conner, of Franklin, IN, whom they enjoyed visiting with over the years. Ray met a lot of people in his lifetime and made a lot of friends along the way. Ray will be deeply missed.
Graveside services will be held at 3pm Friday, May 8, at Londonderry Cemetery with Rev. Terry Williams officiating. The graveside will follow private services for the immediate family under the direction of Haller Funeral Home. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020