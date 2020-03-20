|
Ray H. McCauley
Bainbridge - Ray H. McCauley 88 of Bainbridge passed from this life Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born November 5, 1931 in Quebec, Canada the son of the late Lillian Nelson Davis. On September 10, 1993 he married the former Wilma J. Tackett, who survives. He is also survived by his children, Rayedell, Dellraye, Lynell, Ray Jr., Keith and Tammy McCauley; stepchildren, Carla (Tim) Cutlip, Richard (Angie) Harris, Charles (Kim) Harris and James Gibbs (fiancé Rhonda); three grandchildren; sisters, Doralee Hairston, Sandra Garnes and Faith Barnes. In addition to his mother Ray was predeceased by two sisters and a brother.
Ray was an Army veteran during the Korean War, where he flew a helicopter. He was a college graduate and had his PhD in Sociology. He taught at Stanford University and Chabot College in California. He was a retired licensed contractor and he enjoyed woodworking and building things for his home. Ray also loved his See's Candy.
Because of the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, to protect public health, private services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home with Jeff Satterfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may sign Ray's online register and watch the service as it is streamed live beginning at 1 pm Monday on the funeral homes website www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020