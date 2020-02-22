Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
Ray Weaver


1927 - 2020
Ray Weaver Obituary
Ray Weaver

Chillicothe - Ray Weaver, 92, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 6, 1927 in Meigs County, OH, son of the late Marcellus and Sarah Morton Weaver. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, a volunteer of Beaver EMS, a longtime member of Beaver Chapel United Methodist Church and attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Chillicothe. Ray was a 1944 graduate of Olive-Orange High School and retired from Martin Marietta in Piketon in 1989 after 35 years as a chemical operator.

Ray is survived by 3 daughters, Diane Scarbrough, Cheryl and Greg Light and Lisa and Mark Aliff; 6 grandchildren, Lisa Walker, Jennifer Benson, Amber Light, Sarah Light-Keener, Danielle Perez and Katie Aliff; 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Reed Weaver; 2 brothers, Otto Weaver and Lawrence Weaver; 3 sisters, Mary Benedum, Clara Blake and Lucy Vineyard and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Steve Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 A.M. until time of service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
