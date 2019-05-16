Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Chillicothe - Raymond Lee Reynolds Jr., 26, of Chillicothe, passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1992, in Lancaster, the son of Edna (Anderson) Dickson and Raymond Lee Reynolds Sr., who survive.

Raymond is also survived by his fiancé, Frankie Kelley, of Wellston; his unborn son, Raymond Lee Toy Reynolds; brothers, Steven Dickson, Eric Dickson, and his twin, Troy "Dougie" Reynolds, all of Chillicothe; and several other special family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. James Kemp officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Ray's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019
