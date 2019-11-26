|
Rebecca Beverly
Grove City - Rebecca Jane Beverly, 67, of Grove City, passed away late Saturday night, November 23, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
She was born January 6, 1952 in Chillicothe, to the late Walter and Elsie (Mayo) Beverly.
Surviving are her children, Richard A. Johnson, Beverly J. Johnson, and Patricia S. Johnson; grandchildren, Richard Johnson II, James (Lovetta) Johnson VanVoris, Jasmeaka Johnson, Jayanna Kennedy, Isiah Johnson, Jordan Johnson, JaySean Johnson, Oshay Johnson, and Jazen Johnson; five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Rose Hamrick, Philip (Nancy) Beverly, James Beverly, and Betsy Sue Walker; a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much; as well as numerous special sisters, cousins, and extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James E. Johnson, and four siblings, Walter Beverly, Jr., Frederick Beverly, Joann Thomas, and Portia Beverly.
Rebecca attended Chillicothe High School and went on to work as a Nursing Assistant. She was also a member of the Emmanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church Apostolic Faith.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Emmanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church Apostolic Faith, with Bishop Melvin Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family from 11:00am until the time of the service at the church.
