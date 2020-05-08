Services
1960 - 2020
Chillicothe - Rebecca K Guysinger, 60, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away May 7th, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born March 19, 1960 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Chester Smith and Marjorie (Betts) Smith of Chillicothe.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose M Silcott. She is survived by three daughters: Helen Neal and husband Steve Neal Jr., Randi Uhrig and husband Joe Uhrig, and Billie Guysinger, all of Chillicothe; four grandchildren: Taylor Simmons, Amelia Uhrig, Lilliana Neal and Quin Dunn; three sisters: Chestine (Mack) Smith of Waverly, Nancy Decker of Bainbridge, Bonnie Davis of Chillicothe; three brothers: Chester Smith of Chillicothe, Jeff (Susan) Smith of Chillicothe, Ernie Smith of Jackson; and her boyfriend Rodney Vulgamore and his children: Tiffany, Taylor and Tabby Vulgamore and extended family members. Rebecca is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews.

Rebecca will also be remembered by many from her days of managing Damon's and Dakota's restaurants. Many of her employees became more like friends and family, often being referred to as "their second mom".

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Health Foundation-Cancer Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601; and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, 255 N. Woodbridge Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Haller Funeral Home. Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020
