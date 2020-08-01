1/1
Rebecca L. "Becky" Haynes
1950 - 2020
Rebecca L. "Becky" Haynes

Cincinnati - Rebecca Haynes, 69, of Cincinnati, died 9:50 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the West Inpatient Unit of Hospice of Cincinnati following a short illness.

She was born August 8, 1950, in Middleburg, Virginia to the late Robert H. and Evelyn Utterback Craun.

Surviving are a sister, Patricia "Trish" Mootz, of Chillicothe; nieces, Becky (Mike) Posey, of Chillicothe, Susan (Jason) Sever, of Frankfort and Carolyn "Carrie" Cox, of Wilmington; numerous great nieces and great nephews; numerous friends; and her loving companion, her cat, Izzy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles "Danny" Craun and a niece Gina Hummell.

Rebecca was a member of the Cincinnati F.O.E. and the Cincinnati Loyal Order of Moose. She was an avid bowler having bowled in several local bowling leagues and had worked at the former Haynes Grocery in Hallsville, OH and was working for Express Scripts Now in Fairfield, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
