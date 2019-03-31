|
Rebecca Lynn Smith
Chillicothe - Rebecca Lynn Smith, 53 of Chillicothe, passed away from this life unexpectedly Sunday, March 17th in Florida. She was born March 21, 1965, the daughter of Donald and Betty Smith.
She is survived by her Son, Dylan (Holly) Smith and a daughter, Jacy Lechner, she loved them both dearly. She also had 2 grandchildren Madilyn and Quincy, that she thought the world of. She has a brother Eddie (Connie) Blazer, sisters Terry (Bill) Blazer, Donna Smith and Beth (Chet) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother. Grandparents Clarence and Gladys Smith, and George and Nellie Pollock.
Becky was a free spirit and has done a lot in her short life, she could work on cars, and do electrical work, they gave her the name Uncle Becky, she also worked at Dalas Auto Sales where Larry Bell, a longtime friend, called her "El Becko".
Becky has a lot of friends that loved her and we have got a lot of love and support that we appreciate so very much during this difficult time.
The family is going to have a small private service soon, We want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. Becky is with the angels and will never be forgotten.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019