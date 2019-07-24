|
Rebecca Nichols
Chillicothe - Rebecca Jane (Hart) Nichols, 67, died unexpectedly at her residence on July 20, 2019.
She was born September 14, 1951, in Chillicothe, to the late John W. and Gladys L. (Mercer) Hart. On September 11, 1971, she married John E. Nichols, who preceded her in death on April 29, 2004.
Surviving are her sons John (Heather) Hart, Matthew Nichols and his fiancée Kaitlyn Malcolm; daughter Christina (Mike) Adams, all of Chillicothe; step-daughter Tami (Chris) Butler, of Arkansas; grandchildren: Cody Enlow, Greg Routt, Kaitlyn "LuLu" Adams, Hunter Nichols, Alivia Nichols, Emma Adams, Wyatt Butler, and a grandbaby due in November; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Janet (Bobby) Stulley, Waverly; step-mother-in-law and dear friend Noni Nichols, Chillicothe; and step-sister-in-law Patti Imell. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law Emmett and Evelyn (Jordan) Nichols; brothers Donnie and Ed Hart; sisters Carolyn (Hart) Arledge, Betty (Hart) Hyre and Norma Jean (Hart) White Norris.
Becky retired from MedLab as a phlebotomist. However, she really enjoyed working with family and friends at Arledge's Greenhouse and her time with the Liberty Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. She loved being with her family, especially the grandkids, and working her crossword puzzles.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Monday, July 29, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother John Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Monday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 24, 2019