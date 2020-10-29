1/2
Rebecca Osborne
Rebecca Osborne

Chillicothe - Rebecca ("Becky") Sue Davis Osborne, a brilliant thinker and educator with a passion for reading, died at home on October 26, 2020. She was 72 and lived outside of Chillicothe. Known for her kindness, she chose to dedicate her life to elementary education and the noble calling of teaching children how to read. After graduating as class valedictorian from Unioto High School in 1966, she earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education from Ohio University and then began a teaching career that lasted over 40 years. In addition to her countless hours spent in the classrooms of Zane Trace Elementary School and Union Scioto Elementary School, she was an active leader in the local Zane Trace Education Association and member of the Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association. She mentored many beginning teachers and became a well-respected role model of commitment and dedication for other educators to follow.

A loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, Becky was born on August 29, 1948, to Laura Helen Wilson Davis and Frank ("Tye") A. Davis, the oldest of five siblings, all of whom looked up to her. She was preceded in death by her father and her infant sons, Joel Elliot Rice and Infant Rice. She is survived by her mother; her husband, Stephen L. Osborne; her sons, Travis Stephen Rice and Curtis Andrew ("Andy") (Sara) Rice; her stepdaughters, Nayla Granato and Stephanie Noltemeyer; her grandchildren, Mikah Short, Jake Rice, and Henry Rice; her stepgrandchildren, Cayce Granato, Benjamin Granato, and Lainey Noltemeyer; her great-grandchild, Myla McKinnis; her brother-in-law, Lee Osborne; her siblings, Cindy (Dana) Thomas, Sally Kleon, Nancy (Dick) Hinty, and Tye ("T.R.") (Kris) Davis; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.

At Becky's request, graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Springbank Cemetery with Pastor Barry Bennett officiating. Masks and social distancing required.

Becky enjoyed her many trips to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, and memorial contributions can be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, www.colonialwilliamsburg.org, or Rebecca Osborne Fund, Zane Trace Elementary, c/o Tammy Irwin, 946 St. Rt. 180, Chillicothe, OH. (Checks should be written to Zane Trace Elementary.)

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
