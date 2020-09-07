1/1
Rhea L. Timmons
Rhea L. Timmons

Londonderry - Rhea L. Timmons, 87, of Londonderry, died 7:57 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an illness.

She was born March 29, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Dr. Ovid Burt and Helen Scott Burt Arnott. On March 25, 1951, she married Darrol Timmons who died August 31, 2008.

Surviving are children, Terry W. (Debbie) Timmons, of Ray, Tony L. (Penny) Timmons, of Wheelersburg, Tammy S. (Tim) Gardner, of Jamesville, NC and Tod A. (Sally) Timmons, of Londonderry; grandchildren, Brook (Josh) Wells, Brad (Jennifer) Timmons, Kylie (Kyle) Henson, Jodi (Brian) Rozar, Chris (Lori) Carter, Chad Carter, Sean Jeffries, Izabella Timmons and Hailey Gardner; great grandchildren, Olivia and Hayden Wells, Keaton, Kolton and Vivian Timmons, Lila and Hudson Carter, Kimber Henson and Chloe Rozar; a sister, Valeta Loudenslauger, of Powell, OH; a brother, Burtrum Burt; a step sister, Connie Stahl, of Florida; step brothers, Dick Brust, of Colorado and Roger Brust, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Ted R. and Tammy Jo Timmons; a sister, Cynthia Nichols; and a brother, Phillip Burt. Rhea was a member of Corinth Church in Ray, Ohio and was a former employee of the Ray Post Office. She was a member of the Vinton County Camp Gideons Auxiliary.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Leland Benson officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Vinton County Camp Gideons International P.O. Box 559 McArthur, OH 45651 or to the American Cancer Society 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Londonderry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
