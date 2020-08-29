Rhonda L. Schrake
Chillicothe - Rhonda L. Schrake
Rhonda L. Schrake, 58, of Chillicothe, died 9:58 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born July 26, 1962, in Chillicothe, to the late James W. and Patricia A. Howard Thacker.
Surviving are a daughter, Tara Buchanan, of Powell; a son, Ian Schrake, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Andrew Paolini and Bianca Rizzo; a sister, Dawna Thacker, of Greenfield; brothers, James R. (Cian) Thacker, of Worthington and Paul D. (Virginia) Thacker, of Stem, NC; and a close friend, Stuart Beverly, of Chillicothe.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com