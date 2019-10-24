|
|
Richard A. Evans
Chillicothe - Richard "Dick" A. Evans, 91, of Chillicothe, died Tuesday morning October 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born November 16, 1927, in Clarksburg, WV, to the late Dawson O. and Lulu I. (McVicker) Evans. On November 11, 2000, he married the former Connie J. Fout, who survives.
Also surviving are his children: Serelle E. Laine, of Washington DC, Brenda K. VanHorn, of Zanesville, and Bernard K. Evans, of Chillicothe; step-children: Aimee E. Malott, of Chillicothe, Megan C. (Rick) Jolly, of Newton Falls, OH, Garrick D. Malott, of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren: Austin, Lauren, Noah, Dawson, Christie, Jennifer, Barbie, Brian, Christopher and Devin; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Jean Evans, of Columbus. He was predeceased by his son Rodney A. Evans; granddaughter Jessica Downs; and brothers and sister-in-law Donald Evans and William (Mim) Evans.
Richard was the owner/operator of Evans Office Equipment, where he repaired office machines. He later taught the vocation for Ohio Corrections Facilities. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Scioto Lodge No. 6, F & AM where he received his 60 year pin, the Ross County and Aladdin Shrine Clubs, and the American Legion, Post 108. He served his country in the US Army during WWII. Richard's passion was flying. He had his private pilot license and was a charter member of the Ross County Civil Air Patrol.
His funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, October 27, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Military graveside services will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7pm at the funeral home, where a Masonic funeral will be conducted at 7pm. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019