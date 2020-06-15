Richard A. "Dick" Hagerty, Sr.
Chillicothe - Richard A. "Dick" Hagerty, Sr., age 91, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was a man with great faith in God, a deep love for his family and he lived his life as an honorable man. Dick was born June 19, 1928, in Radcliff, Ohio to the late Andrew Joseph Hagerty and Bessie E. Molihan Hagerty. He was a Veteran who served 2 years with the United States Navy. Dick attended Rio Grande College and received a Master's Degree in Education from Ohio University. He was a former school teacher, coach and principal of various schools in Vinton County for several years, and was also the past superintendent of the Ross County Pioneer School. He was especially proud of the new school that was built in the early 1970s. Dick was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Chillicothe. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Jolley Hagerty, whom he married on June 4, 1949; children, Ron Hagerty (Judy) of Frankfort, Marilyn Hagerty of Chillicothe and Steve Hagerty of Chillicothe; sisters, Dorothy Booth, Margie Taborn and Carolyn Dye; along with 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Dick was especially close to his great-granddaughter, Cadance. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard "Dick" Hagerty, Jr. and Thomas "Tom" Hagerty; as well as 1 sister and several brothers. The family would like to thank the V.A. Hospital of Chillicothe and the National Church Residences Hospice. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 A.M. at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wellston with Father Nic Ventura officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wellston. For those attending, we ask that you follow the recommended guidelines for social distancing at this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.