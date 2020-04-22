|
Richard A. "Rick" Sword
Tucson - Richard A. "Rick" Sword, 64, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Chillicothe, OH entered into his eternal home in heaven on Monday, 4/20/20, after a battle with heart disease. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet (Ringwald) Sword; his son Ethan; his mother, Frankie Sword of Laurel, MS; a sister, Anita Carol Dever of Homosassa, FL, and sister & brother-in-law, Sharon & Rick Wittenburg of Laurel, MS.
Rick graduated from Southeastern High School in 1973 and became a self-employed carpenter for many years. He was a master craftsman and could fix anything. Many of his former clients became good friends and they looked to him for his expertise in making any home repairs.
Rick attended First Wesleyan Church in Chillicothe, OH and served on the Trustee board for several years. When he moved to Tucson, he became part of Christian Faith Fellowship where he made many new friends and became their 'fix it' man. He loved Jesus and is now free from all earthly ailments. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Rick will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in Chillicothe at a later date.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020