Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard A. "Rick" Sword



Tucson - A memorial service will be held for Richard A. "Rick" Sword on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Acts Believe Church located at 11986 Pleasant Valley Road at 11 a.m. with Rev. Martin Baker officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.



WARE FUNERAL HOME assisted with local arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store