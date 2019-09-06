Services
Chillicothe - Richard Berry Jr., 51, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence following a short illness.

He was born October 17, 1967, in Ross County to Richard Sr. and Phyllis J. Donahue Berry.

Surviving are three children, Richard Berry III, of Bainbridge, Kelsie Leann Berry, of Peebles and Hunter Glen Berry, of Chillicothe; a stepdaughter, Riley "Little Red" Pyle, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Farrah Marie Berry, Richard Berry IV and Desmond Masters; a sister, Teresa (Gerald) Meacham, of Chillicothe; companion of 6 years, Leanna Pyle, of Chillicothe.

Richard was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 731.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
