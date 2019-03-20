Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
WARE FUNERAL HOME
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
WARE FUNERAL HOME
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe - Richard D. "Dick" Dailey, 84, of Chillicothe, died 7:20 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

He was born February 13, 1935 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late George S. and Clemence E. Dye Dailey. On October 18, 1962, he married the former Judy A. Melke who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Stacey (Chris) Johnson, of Chillicothe, Lori (Chris) Park, of Chillicothe and Julie Ferguson, of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Holly Ervin, Sam Ervin, Adam McCullough, Evan McCullough, Jennifer and Jesse; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James G. Dailey.

In 1997, Dick retired from the Mead Corporation's Human Resource Department where he had worked for 34 years. He was a member of the Southern Ohio Smallmouth Association.

The family wants to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Westmoreland Place and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dick and the compassion shown to our family during this time.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution be made to Heartland Hospice PO Box 400 Lucasville, Ohio 45648 or to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
