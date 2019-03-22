|
|
Richard D. Wilson
Chillicothe - Richard D. Wilson, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at OSU Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on September 30, 1929, in Williamsport, the son of the late Charles Brian and Frances (Edler) Wilson. On July 1, 1953, he was united in marriage with his loving wife, Barbara Sue (Bostwick) Wilson, who preceded him in death in 2005.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard E. (Leslie) Wilson, of Culpeper, VA, Charles L. Wilson, of Chillicothe, and Mark A. Wilson, of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen D. (Cassandra) Wilson, of Chillicothe, Patricia (Sam) Johnson, of Circleville, and Sylvia Mead, of Waverly; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his son, Bryan A. Wilson; and siblings, Howard B. Wilson, Maurice Wilson, and Helen Althouse.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended and was a member of the Springbank United Methodist Church, Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Paul Winks officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery, Chillicothe, with military honors provided by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Richard's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019