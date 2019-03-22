Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Wilson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Wilson Obituary
Richard D. Wilson

Chillicothe - Richard D. Wilson, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at OSU Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on September 30, 1929, in Williamsport, the son of the late Charles Brian and Frances (Edler) Wilson. On July 1, 1953, he was united in marriage with his loving wife, Barbara Sue (Bostwick) Wilson, who preceded him in death in 2005.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard E. (Leslie) Wilson, of Culpeper, VA, Charles L. Wilson, of Chillicothe, and Mark A. Wilson, of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen D. (Cassandra) Wilson, of Chillicothe, Patricia (Sam) Johnson, of Circleville, and Sylvia Mead, of Waverly; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his son, Bryan A. Wilson; and siblings, Howard B. Wilson, Maurice Wilson, and Helen Althouse.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended and was a member of the Springbank United Methodist Church, Chillicothe.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Paul Winks officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery, Chillicothe, with military honors provided by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Richard's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now