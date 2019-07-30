|
|
Richard E. Detty
Chillicothe - Richard E. Detty, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:32 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 17, 1964, in Chillicothe to Walter R. "Bud" and Mary E. Spurlock Detty.
Surviving are children, Cody Ryan (Cassidy) Detty, of Chillicothe and Richard Dylan Detty, of Springfield; a grandson, Xander Detty and companion, Tina Minney, of Chillicothe; brothers, Dick (Goldie) Miller, Tim (Linda) Miller, and Randy (Julie) Detty, all of Chillicothe; sisters, Mary (Mark) Gray, of Chillicothe, Erica St. John, of Hillsboro, OR, Tina (Jim) Arledge, of Jackson, TN, Joy (Brian) Smith, of Laurelville, Patty Detty, of Chillicothe, Cynthia (Victor) Brushart, of Piketon, OH and Shirley Yount, of Chillicothe and a cousin whom he considered a sister, Tonya (Troy) McDonald, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Louise Miller; biological parents, Walter R. Detty and Mary E. Lowe and a brother, David Estep.
Richard was a former employee of ROCAL.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 30, 2019