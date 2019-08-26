|
Richard F. Ingham
Chillicothe - Richard F. Ingham, 87, of Chillicothe, died 2:07 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born March 17, 1932, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Harry and Josephine Gatten Ingham.
Surviving are daughters, Linda Ingham, of Middletown and Nancy (Randy) Smith, of Chillicothe; a grandson, Christopher (Natasha) Smith, of Chillicothe; great grandchildren, Jordan, Bailey and Landon Smith; brothers, Carroll (Madeline) Ingham, of Chillicothe and Larry (Linda) Ingham, of Chillicothe; a sister, Eloise Graves, of Ray; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Harry and Russell Ingham; sisters, Bernice Anderson, Anna Detty, Lola Russell and Mary Baxter; special friends, Paul Roush and Ann Muntz; and fiancee, Millie Walker.
Richard was a graduate of Southeastern High School. He retired from Chilpaco where he had worked for 42 ¼ years. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Richard was loved by family and friends and his favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Richmond Dale Church of God with Pastors John Evans Jr., John Evans Sr. and Ray Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends may call at the Richmond Dale Church of God from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond Dale Church of God 345 Market Street Richmond Dale, Ohio 45673.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019