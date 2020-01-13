|
Richard Goshorn
CHILLICOTHE - Richard E. Goshorn, 83, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly January 11, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 4, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Flossie Bowman. In 1962 he married Carol L. Schillinger Goshorn, who died April 9, 2015. Survivors include his children, Terri (Jim) Dawson, Phoenix, AZ, Richard P. Goshorn, Chillicothe, and Scott F. Goshorn, Los Angeles, GA; three grandchildren, Derek, Taylor and Madisen; two siblings, Tom (Sue) Goshorn and Barbara Pocock, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goshorn was a US Marine Korean War veteran. He retired from the Mead Paper Company as a Maintenance Superintendent, and was an avid golfer.
Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will be held 3:00 pm Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery Soldier Square. Friends may call 1:00-2:30 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020