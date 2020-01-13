Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Goshorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Goshorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Goshorn Obituary
Richard Goshorn

CHILLICOTHE - Richard E. Goshorn, 83, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly January 11, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 4, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Flossie Bowman. In 1962 he married Carol L. Schillinger Goshorn, who died April 9, 2015. Survivors include his children, Terri (Jim) Dawson, Phoenix, AZ, Richard P. Goshorn, Chillicothe, and Scott F. Goshorn, Los Angeles, GA; three grandchildren, Derek, Taylor and Madisen; two siblings, Tom (Sue) Goshorn and Barbara Pocock, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Goshorn was a US Marine Korean War veteran. He retired from the Mead Paper Company as a Maintenance Superintendent, and was an avid golfer.

Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will be held 3:00 pm Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery Soldier Square. Friends may call 1:00-2:30 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -