Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Free Holiness Mission
852 Monroe Street
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hafner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hafner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Hafner Obituary
Richard Hafner

Chillicothe - Richard Marion Hafner, 60, of S. McArthur Street, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Richard was born April 5, 1959 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of the late Marion Hafner and Rose (Claytor) Hafner.

Surviving are his three children, Amber Hafner, Jordon Hafner and wife Alyssa, Jamie Hafner and wife Brandy, eleven grandchildren, two sisters, Carla Dennison and husband Lee, and Nancy Broughton and husband Tony, brother, Michael Clayton, and numerous special family and friends.

His parents and daughter, Lashawna Vanhoose, preceded Richard in death.

Richard was a cable installer, business owner/operator, and an amateur comedian.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Free Holiness Mission, 852 Monroe Street, Chillicothe, Ohio with Ronald Chapman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to 869 W. Fairview Street, Chillicothe, Ohio.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.