Richard Hafner
Chillicothe - Richard Marion Hafner, 60, of S. McArthur Street, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Richard was born April 5, 1959 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of the late Marion Hafner and Rose (Claytor) Hafner.
Surviving are his three children, Amber Hafner, Jordon Hafner and wife Alyssa, Jamie Hafner and wife Brandy, eleven grandchildren, two sisters, Carla Dennison and husband Lee, and Nancy Broughton and husband Tony, brother, Michael Clayton, and numerous special family and friends.
His parents and daughter, Lashawna Vanhoose, preceded Richard in death.
Richard was a cable installer, business owner/operator, and an amateur comedian.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Free Holiness Mission, 852 Monroe Street, Chillicothe, Ohio with Ronald Chapman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to 869 W. Fairview Street, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019