|
|
Richard G. Klepinger
Dearborn - Richard "Dick" G. Klepinger,90, of Dearborn, MI, formerly of Chillicothe, Ohio died March 10, 2019 in Dearborn.
He was born in Chillicothe on September 30, 1928 to the late Troy E. and Esther L. (Moore) Klepinger. Dick is a descendent of original pioneer families who lived in Ohio's Montgomery and Fairfield Counties.
Dick started working early in life at his dad's Chillicothe Pure Milk Company. Dick graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1946 and The Ohio State University, majoring in Dairy Technology.
Dick married Patricia Joanne Carnes on September 3, 1955 (daughter of the late Clarence E. Carnes and Beatrice V. (Pyle) Carnes) and eventually made their home in Dearborn, Michigan. Dick and Pat were married for 53 years until Pat's death on March 5, 2009.
Dick is survived by twin children, Jennie Klepinger(Sue) of Hartland, Michigan and Mark (Laura Copperstone) Klepinger of Troy, Michigan. Dear Grandfather of Sara Klepinger and Andrew Klepinger, both from Troy, Michigan. Brother of the late Nancy Klepinger Uhrig. Brother in law to John Uhrig, Don (Connie) Carnes, and the late David(Marilyn) Carnes. Nieces include Michelle (Ted) Holdren, Tracey Carnes, Amy Carnes, and Melissa (Aaron) Mitten. Nephews include Kregg Uhrig, Alex(Cindy) Uhrig, Rodney (Carol)Uhrig, Bret (late Beth) Carnes, Bart Carnes and the late Don Carnes Jr.
Dick continued in the dairy industry working at Foremost Dairy, Good Humor Corporation, and Wesley's Quaker Maid Ice Cream. After retiring, he continued to work for an additional 22 years at The Henry Ford, until retiring again at the age of 85.
Dick's joys were his family, pets, hunting, fishing, Ohio State Football, and the Detroit Tigers. He was a member of the Chillicothe Masonic Scioto Lodge #6, F. & AM and the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, Michigan.
Family and Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME, 121 W. Second Street Chillicothe, Ohio April 13th, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A masonic service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service with the Reverend James W. Grove officiating. Reverend Ted Holdren will reflect on Dick's life. Burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Memorial contributes can be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601
Share memories with the Klepinger family at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019