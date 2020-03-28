|
|
Richard Klinck Click
Montgomery Country - Age 91, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1929 in Chillicothe, OH to parents Russel (R.L.) Click and Pearl Klinck. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Robert (Bob), Russel (Russ), Theodore (Ted), Betty Caughlin, Mary Weyand, and daughter Peggy Hobbs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nellie L., brother Jon (wife-Mel), sons Richard (Greg, wife-Nina), Todd (wife-LeeAnn, step daughter-Shelby Myers), Brett, granddaughter Leah, grandson Brandon and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Dick, as people knew him by, graduated from Unioto High School, Chillicothe OH, where he was an accomplished student and basketball player. He began a successful career in sales by running a bread route with Omar Bakery, serving customers in rural Ohio, and later progressed into sales & operations management for several companies until his retirement.
He was a man who had a deep love of God, country and family, with an unquenchable zest and love for life and a wonderful attitude that molded how he conducted his life every day. Richard leaves a legacy of enriching all those whom he touched in his life, with his generosity, courage, wisdom, sense of humor and love. He led a very blessed life with his wife Nellie, family, friends, neighbors and colleagues and all those who knew him will forever be touched by his presence on this Earth. May he rest in peace.
Services will be held on a date yet to be determined in Chillicothe OH, for family only.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020