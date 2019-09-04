Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brofft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Brofft


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Brofft Obituary
Richard L. Brofft

Chillicothe - Richard L. Brofft, 80 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born January 16, 1939 in Chillicothe, the son of George H. and Lenna (Easterday) Brofft. On May 8, 1961 he married Emma R. May who preceded him in death on May 7, 2014, one day before their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Surviving are sons, George H. Brofft, Columbus and Ernest D. Brofft, Chillicothe; granddaughters, Amanda and Miranda Brofft; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Cheri Shipley, Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 2 sisters and a brother.

Mr. Brofft had been an employee of Cottingham Paper and had served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lifting Up Jesus Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Monday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now