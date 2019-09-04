|
Richard L. Brofft
Chillicothe - Richard L. Brofft, 80 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born January 16, 1939 in Chillicothe, the son of George H. and Lenna (Easterday) Brofft. On May 8, 1961 he married Emma R. May who preceded him in death on May 7, 2014, one day before their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Surviving are sons, George H. Brofft, Columbus and Ernest D. Brofft, Chillicothe; granddaughters, Amanda and Miranda Brofft; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Cheri Shipley, Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 2 sisters and a brother.
Mr. Brofft had been an employee of Cottingham Paper and had served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lifting Up Jesus Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019