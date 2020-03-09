|
Richard L. Markel
Chillicothe - Richard L. "Dick" Markel, 88 of Laurelville, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday evening, March 7, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born November 11, 1931 in Chillicothe, the son of Weldon and Goldie Markel. On April 24, 1953 he married Norma Jean Miller who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Melody (Todd) Young, Laurelville; grandchildren, William (Kassie) Young, Italy and Brandy Young (Scott Sams); great grandchildren, Elliott, Eastynn and Brayden; a special niece and nephews, Nikki, Dillon and Ridge Young; numerous nieces and nephews and his church family of the First Wesleyan Church Food Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Melinda "Mindy" Markel in 1996, a sister and a brother.
Dick was an employee of Mead Paper, retiring in 1993. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of the First Wesleyan Church for more than 40 years. He was a member and Past President of the Mead Athletic Association and a member and Past President of the Ross County Gospel Music Association. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the First Wesleyan Church with Rev. Anne Cox officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
