Richard L. Markel
Chillicothe - Richard L. "Dick" Markel, 88 of Laurelville, formerly of Chillicothe passed from ths life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence, following a brief illness.
The Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been cancelled. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
