Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
Richard L. Markel

Richard L. Markel Obituary
Richard L. Markel

Chillicothe - Richard L. "Dick" Markel, 88 of Laurelville, formerly of Chillicothe passed from ths life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence, following a brief illness.

The Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been cancelled. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
