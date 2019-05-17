Services
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fruitdale United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
South Salem Cemetery
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Fruitdale United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Schumacher


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lee Schumacher Obituary
Richard Lee Schumacher

South Salem - Richard Lee Schumacher, age 76, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.

He was born July 10, 1942 in Ross County, Ohio, the son of Robert Martin and Mary Catherine (Nixon) Schumacher.

He was a 1961 graduate of Buckskin Valley High School. A farmer most of his life and retired from Greenfield Research.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Russell) Schumacher whom he married on August 5, 1962, one son, Richard Lee Schumacher, Jr. of South Salem; three daughters, Cheri Lynette (Vinny) Knedler of Hamilton, Teresa Kay (Jeff) Clemmons of Shallotte, N.C., Kelli Jo (Michael "Bo") Howard of Greenfield; fourteen grandchildren, Amanda (Vince) Humphrey, J.R. (Jill) Knedler, Matthew (Candace) Knedler, Heather (Adam) Fithen, Vinny Jr (Melissa) Deufemia, April (Alex) Curry, Rocco (Amy) Deufemia, Jessica Dean, Michael J. Howard II, Lauren (Colton) Howard, Kimberly (Zach) Taylor, Megan (Chad) Haines, Madison Schumacher, Jennifer Schumacher; twenty-three great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Earl (Sue) Schumacher of St. Mary's; one sister, Winifred Joan (Donald) Seitz of Leesburg; several nieces, nephews and a loving faithful dog companion, Sadie.

He was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, cousins, a longtime friend and neighbor Kathleen (Orville) Moomaw and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Phillip Malone and Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating and burial to follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, May 19 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fruitdale United Methodist Church, 11223 St Rt 41 South, Greenfield, OH 45123.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now