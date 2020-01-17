|
Richard Lee Smith
Bainbridge - Richard Lee Smith 72 of Bainbridge passed from this life Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1947 in Ross County the son of the late Joseph and Rosalie (Cowman) Smith. On March 21, 1987 he married the former Patricia Barnhart, who survives. He is also survived by his children Susie (Chuck) Scharenberg, Rachael (Megan) Willman-Dobner and Brent (Calee) Smith; grandchildren Caleb, Corbin, Caysin, Vivian and Isabel; great grandchild Raiden; sisters, Wanda (Bob) Hizer, Joyce Mullikin, Alma (Mike) Cutright and Brenda Troesch; brothers, Rex Smith and Bobby Smith; several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents Richard was preceded in death by four sisters, Saddie Ackley, Helen Gill, Geneva Ewry, Cindy Montgomery and a brother Joe Smith. Richard was an Army Veteran and he retired from Johnson Controls after 37 years. Over the years he was very involved with the Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Dept serving a total of 33 years. He was also on the Fall Festival of Leaves committee, where he served more than 30 years.
Graveside service will be held 2:15 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Jeff Barnhart officiating. Richard's family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm Tuesday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge. Those wishing to sign Richard's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020