Richard Leeth
Peebles - Richard L. Leeth, 88, of Peebles, Ohio was called home with the Red, White and Blue Code on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown, Ohio. He was born May 25, 1930 son of the late Cleopus "Dick" Leeth and Maude Dewey Leeth. On January 15, 1953 he was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dot" Mae Williamson Leeth and shared 58 years together until Dot's death on October, 9, 2011. To this marriage was born two children, Jerry Lee Leeth and wife Billi; and Joyce Welsh and husband Brad of Waverly; four grandchildren, Cody "Anita" Leeth, Jenelle "Ryan"Southworth , Brady Glenn Welsh and Nate Richard Welsh. Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Skid Montgomery and Kenny Shelton. In addition to his parents, and his wife "Dot", Richard was preceded in death by six sisters, Charlotte Montgomery, Farrel Stephenson, Bessy Brandenburg, Ica McCoy, Ottalee Shelton, and Mamie Asman and four brothers-in-law, Mac Asman, Jack Brandenburg, Steve Stephenson and John L. McCoy.
Richard proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army in Korea and was retired from the timber industry. He had a love for country music (with an emphasis on George Jones) and anything timber related from sawmills to chainsaws. Into his retirement he operated Leeth Chainsaws where he provided chainsaws and other timber industry supplies to many loyal customers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Tony Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Gardener Cemetery, Waverly. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
"He Stopped Loving Her Today"
