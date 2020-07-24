Richard R. Miller
Chillicothe - Richard R. Miller, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following a short illness.
He was born February 24,1933, in Ross County to the late James and Lucy Jones Miller. On August 9, 1953, he married the former Betty McWhorter who preceded him in death May 8, 2000.
Surviving a brother Clarence "Jack" Miller, of Londonderry, special friends, Mike and Debbie Hoop, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brothers, Charles, James, Samuel, Leslie, Bob, and Paul Miller.
Mr. Miller was a retired farmer.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Carl Bode officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Monday.
