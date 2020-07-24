1/
Richard R. Miller
1933 - 2020
Richard R. Miller

Chillicothe - Richard R. Miller, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:33 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following a short illness.

He was born February 24,1933, in Ross County to the late James and Lucy Jones Miller. On August 9, 1953, he married the former Betty McWhorter who preceded him in death May 8, 2000.

Surviving a brother Clarence "Jack" Miller, of Londonderry, special friends, Mike and Debbie Hoop, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brothers, Charles, James, Samuel, Leslie, Bob, and Paul Miller.

Mr. Miller was a retired farmer.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Carl Bode officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Londonderry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
1 entry
July 24, 2020
