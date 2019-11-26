Services
Laurelville - Richard Ricketts, 76, of Laurelville passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1943 in Columbus to Ezra and Olive (Russell) Ricketts. Richard retired from Dupont, attended Tabernacle Baptist Church was a member of NRA and FFAA (Friend Family Association America), was a dedicated Christian who had a love for his family and his country, believed in honesty and a good work ethics, he also loved nature and was an avid hunter, was proud of his heritage and was interested in genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents. Richard is survived by his wife Helen (Waldren) Ricketts, children April Ricketts, Doug (Melissa) Ricketts, step children Dale and Brenda Weaver, Michele (Don) Doughty, grandchildren Hunter Ricketts, Ryan Mundy, Hayden, Kahlan and Rhiley Doughty and by sister Charlene Kramp. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Olive Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
