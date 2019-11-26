Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
Richard Southworth
Richard V. Southworth Jr.

Richard V. Southworth, Jr.

Midlothian - Richard V. Southworth, Jr. passed away peacefully on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian, Virginia. Dick Southworth was the son of Richard and Irene Southworth.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his son; Brandon and his sister, Judith Fadden and family. Funeral Mass and internment will take place in Chillicothe in the summer of 2020 at St. Mary's Church and St. Margaret Cemetery. He will be missed greatly.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
