Richard W. Brown
Bainbridge - Richard Warren Brown 84 of Bainbridge passed from this life Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born March 1, 1936 in Ross County the son of the late Orville and Carmel (Weast) Brown. On May 23, 1959 he married Shirley Kretzer who past from this life October 18, 2001. He later married Colby Burke Knisley Shoup in July 2005 and she past from this life August 22, 2019.
He is survived by his children Ann Moyer and Kecia (Raymond) Gries; grandchildren Michael, Sean and Nathaniel Moyer and Kamryn Gries; step sons JD (Carrie) Knisley and Mark (Cheryl) Knisley; sisters Gladys Broughton, Bonnie Cawley, Betty Brown, Dixie (Larry) Shoemaker and Carolyn "Hop" (Tom) Weatherhead; brother-in-law, Jim (Kitty) Long; his Army buddy of 61 years Ray Weisenbach and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Richard was also preceded in death by a brother Danny Brown; sisters Sandra Long and Phyllis Free.
Richard was an Army Veteran; he was part owner and operator of Free & Brown Insurance Agency and after 47 years of service he retired from Rockhold Brown Co. Bank where he was president for many years.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Brookes and Troy Villars officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Richard's family and friends from 4-8 pm Thursday at SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge. In accordance to CDC Guidelines, Social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are strongly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church PO Box 528, Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Dept PO Box 551 or the Paxton Area Life Squad PO Box 614.
