|
|
Richard W. "Dickie" Freeman, Jr.
Frankfort - Richard Wesley "Dickie" Freeman Jr., 55, of Frankfort, died at 6:15am on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, following a brief illness. He was born on November 16, 1964 in Chillicothe, the son of Richard W. and Donna Jean Cottrill Freeman Sr..
Surviving are Dickie's mother, Donna J. Freeman of Frankfort, brother, Thomas (Christina) Freeman of Frankfort, niece Amber (Britany) Freeman of Kinnikinnick, nephew, Taylor Freeman of Cleveland, aunts, Sis Oates of Massieville, Marge Steinbrook, and special friend and bus driver, Randy Thornton. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Freeman, Sr..
Dickie loved life, Scooby-Doo, Pepsi, Pokemon, bowling, latch hooks, and dancing. He impacted the lives of everyone he met with his infectious smile and big heart. He loved his work at First Capital Enterprises and the special friendships it provided. He loved taking part in the Special Olympics in basketball and swimming, and watching professional wrestling, especially John Cena. He was a graduate of Pioneer School.
His light in this world will truly be missed by all who were lucky to have met him.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Dickie's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020