Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Dickie" Freeman Jr.


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. "Dickie" Freeman Jr. Obituary
Richard W. "Dickie" Freeman, Jr.

Frankfort - Richard Wesley "Dickie" Freeman Jr., 55, of Frankfort, died at 6:15am on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, following a brief illness. He was born on November 16, 1964 in Chillicothe, the son of Richard W. and Donna Jean Cottrill Freeman Sr..

Surviving are Dickie's mother, Donna J. Freeman of Frankfort, brother, Thomas (Christina) Freeman of Frankfort, niece Amber (Britany) Freeman of Kinnikinnick, nephew, Taylor Freeman of Cleveland, aunts, Sis Oates of Massieville, Marge Steinbrook, and special friend and bus driver, Randy Thornton. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Freeman, Sr..

Dickie loved life, Scooby-Doo, Pepsi, Pokemon, bowling, latch hooks, and dancing. He impacted the lives of everyone he met with his infectious smile and big heart. He loved his work at First Capital Enterprises and the special friendships it provided. He loved taking part in the Special Olympics in basketball and swimming, and watching professional wrestling, especially John Cena. He was a graduate of Pioneer School.

His light in this world will truly be missed by all who were lucky to have met him.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Dickie's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -