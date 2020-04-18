|
|
Rick L. Stafford
Bainbridge - Rick L. Stafford, 67, of Bainbridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 2, 1952 in Chula Vista, CA, to the late Jim Stafford and Ruth Stafford, who survives.
On November 22, 1985 he married the love of his life and best friend, the former Vicki Cook, who survives.He was raised in Bainbridge, Ohio, and was a graduate of Paint Valley High School and Chillicothe Business School. He worked at Kenworth Truck Co. as a Liaison Engineer for 40 years. His favorite part of his job was traveling, plant tours, and all the lasting relationships he developed over the years. He retired from Kenworth in 2014. His retirement brought many new adventures, which included being Lay Leader at Bainbridge United Methodist Church, volunteering at The Paint Valley Ministries Food Pantry, and was a humble servant in the community he so loved. There was no place like home on the hill for Rick. During his life here on earth, he let his light and his love for Jesus shine, and always hoped to be an inspiration to others.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathryn Stafford, father Jim Stafford, nephew Patrick Federle, and brother-in-law Terry Walley.
He is survived by his wife Vicki of 34 years; children Max, Morgan, and Kendra Stafford; granddaughters Lillianna and Harper; grandson & best buddy Zen; mother Ruth Stafford; sisters Teresa (Kevin) Leonard, Jackie (Rusty) Steele, and Laura Walley; brother-in-law Jake (Karen) Cook, and sister-in-law Kendra Cook (Greg Brightman). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Our dear husband, dad, poppi, son and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However in this unknown time with the Coronavirus Pandemic, having public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer as the family has a private graveside service in the Bainbridge Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Bainbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 528, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612 or Paint Valley Ministries Food Pantry, P.O. Box 528, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020