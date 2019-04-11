|
Rick McKee
CHILLICOTHE - Bennie E. "Rick" McKee, 72 of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2018 at his home unexpectedly. Born Bennie Eric McKee on August 19, 1946 in Richmond Dale to the late Bennie B. and Leta E. Blakeman McKee. He married the former Karen M. Stanley on April 8, 1966 and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage the day before his passing.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his son Eric (Monica) McKee of Chillicothe, his grandsons Eli McKee (Logan Goebel) and Ethan McKee and their mother Bridget all of Chillicothe; as well as step-grandsons Kannon (Tori) Strausbaugh, Hudson Drake, and step-great-grandson Beckham Strausbaugh. Brother Larry (Gladys) McKee of Jacksonville, Florida, and many brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friends Todd (Ronda) Holdren and Don (Melissa) Diehl and their sons Owen & Izak "Cowboy" Diehl. In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by his sister Karen Detillion Wilson, sister-in-law Joan Stanley and in-laws Roy (Gail) Stanley.
Rick was a proud 1965 graduate of Southeastern High School. He retired from the Chillicothe telephone company in 2009 after 38 years of service before pursuing his rightful trade as a craftsman of woodwork and family storyteller. Anyone who had the opportunity to listen to Rick's stories knows that his life was full of laughter and great memories. Rick enjoyed crafting beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends while often sharing a woodshop with close pal, Bud Blevins. Karen said, "he could always see the potential beauty in something that seemed like a lost cause." He and Karen spent time antiquing and cruising around the world together for 53 great years. They recently took their grandson, Ethan, on special trips to New York City and Alaska. Rick, Eli, and Ethan spent a lot of fun times playing together on the golf course and "talking" sports and politics. Rick, known as "Papaw" to many, enjoyed hunting and shared many deer seasons with the Diehl boys. Papaw also supported the Goebel girls for many years in their volleyball and basketball careers and life in general. He recently has spent time cheering at the baseball diamond and chasing around his step great-grandson Beckham.
Rick has been active in the local community all of his life, being one of the first members of the Chillicothe Enduro Riders, a member of the Tour of Ohio Golf Club, Chillicothe Country Club member, a part of many men's golf leagues, and active Southeastern Alumni. Rick never met a stranger, loved to talk, and was always more than willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Bennie McKee may be gone, but his spirit will be kept alive by those he left behind who will continue to retell his stories and more of their own. An irreplaceable man has left us, but the mark he left on so many lives will never disappear.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Rev. John Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at Haller Funeral Home from 5-8 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Southeastern Athletic Boosters, c/o Rick McKee Memorial Scholarship. 2003 Lancaster Rd., Chillicothe, OH, 45601. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
