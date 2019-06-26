Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Rick Stevens


1958 - 2019
Rick Stevens Obituary
Rick Stevens

Chillicothe - Rick A. Stevens, 61, of Chillicothe, passed unexpectedly at 4:15am June 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 30, 1958, in Ross Co. to the late James L. and Evelyn (McWhorter) Stevens. On July 15, 1979, he married the former Marcheta J. Diamond, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Christina Stevens (Chris Fyffe) and Amber "Abs" (Jason) Steele, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Cole Fyffe and his fiancée Savanna Davis, Rowan Fyffe, Noah, Auriella, Kemper, and step-grandson Hayden Steele; a k-9 companion "Bear"; a brother David (Jeannie) Stevens; sister Cathy (Kevin) Miller; mother-in-law Wilda C. Diamond; many friends, which include special friends and family that he held dear to his heart: Mike & Tawana Stevens, Dick & Donia Cahill, Mike & Lisa Keesee, Rick & Brenda Elliott. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Gary and Jimmy Stevens, and his father-in-law Rev. Paul R. Diamond.

Rick was a 1976 graduate of Southeastern High School, where he excelled as an athlete. He later attended Ohio University and retired as Production Manager for the Ohio Penal Industries. He was a member of Scioto Lodge #6, F & AM, and a devoted Ohio State football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. Rick went above and beyond with everything he did in life. He was a natural born leader with a mighty presence and confident personality. He had a big heart, loved by many and will be missed dearly.

His funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday at Haller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday and 1-hour prior to the funeral Thursday at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019
