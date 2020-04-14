|
|
Rick Teets
CHILLICOTHE - Rick L. Teets, 69, of Chillicothe, died 2:20 pm, Monday, April 12, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born May 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Ruby Roese Teets. On June 20, 1973 he married Christina L. Frost Teets, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Travis (Jill) Teets, of Ashville, Casey Teets and Lacey Fowler, both of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Rachael (Michael) Colletti, Tristan Teets, and Connor Humphries; a brother Rodney Teets, of Williamsport; and a niece Deidra Teets.
Rick was a retired farmer and former rodeo cowboy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020