Ricky Lee McElwee
1957 - 2020
Ricky Lee McElwee

Bainbridge - Ricky Lee McElwee 63 of Bainbridge, passed away on Thursday July 30th, 2020 at 8:28 am unexpectedly at his residence. He was born on June 9th, 1957, to the late Paul Terry and Ruby (Wells) McElwee.

Surviving is his lovely wife Cathy (Mitchell) McElwee of 44 years. Father of Cheryl (Kevin) Landrum of Greenfield, and Ricky (Mandy) McElwee of Bainbridge. Grandfather of Cierra Landrum, Gavin Mendenhall, Chantel Landrum, Taysin McElwee, and Brandt McElwee. Also surviving are Brothers, John (Shirley) Davis of Payson, AZ, Randy McElwee, of Hillsboro, and Sister Teresa McElwee, of Greenfield. Special Aunt Connie (Ron) Jenkins, of Hillsboro, and many special friends.

Preceded in death by his Parents, and Grandmother Wanda Lee Helterbrand.

Rick was a retired Corrections Officer of 27 years from The Chillicothe Correctional Institute, He was also the Owner and Operator of Rick's Mowing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and watching old movies.

Per Rick's wishes he will be cremated with no services. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by the family. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign his on line register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
