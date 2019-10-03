Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Londonderry Cemetery
Rita Dianna Diehl


1949 - 2019
Rita Dianna Diehl Obituary
Rita Dianna Diehl

Chillicothe - Rita Dianna Diehl, 69, of Chillicothe passed away 1:15 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born December 2, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late Theodore and Anna B. (Jackson) Cooper Jr. On October 30, 1992, she married William H. Diehl who survives.

Also surviving are children, Kelly A. (Roy) Graham Sr., of Laurelville and Yauncey L. Shipley Jr., of Chillicothe; grandchildren Kassandra D. (Nathaniel) Hart, Roy A. Graham Jr., and Brandon L. Shipley; a great-grandson, Bentley L. Hart; stepchildren, Eric D. Diehl, of South Carolina and Leslie (Greg) Stocks, of North Carolina; seven step-grandchildren; a sister, Angie (Rick) Freeman, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews.

Rita formerly worked for Howell's Market and Shell Gas Station.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Rev. Robert "Buddy" Robinson officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
