Rita Dianna Diehl
Chillicothe - Rita Dianna Diehl, 69, of Chillicothe passed away 1:15 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born December 2, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late Theodore and Anna B. (Jackson) Cooper Jr. On October 30, 1992, she married William H. Diehl who survives.
Also surviving are children, Kelly A. (Roy) Graham Sr., of Laurelville and Yauncey L. Shipley Jr., of Chillicothe; grandchildren Kassandra D. (Nathaniel) Hart, Roy A. Graham Jr., and Brandon L. Shipley; a great-grandson, Bentley L. Hart; stepchildren, Eric D. Diehl, of South Carolina and Leslie (Greg) Stocks, of North Carolina; seven step-grandchildren; a sister, Angie (Rick) Freeman, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews.
Rita formerly worked for Howell's Market and Shell Gas Station.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Rev. Robert "Buddy" Robinson officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019