Robby Rinehart
Chillicothe - Robby L. "Hob" Rinehart passed away at 1:20pm March 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after suffering a long fight with numerous illnesses.
He was born September 15, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Eldon and Gladys Rinehart. On October 6, 1984, he married the former Brenda Stansberry who survives.
Also surviving are his son and best friend, Matthew (Clarissa Harper) Rinehart; nieces he loved as his own, Holly (Brad) Garrison and Heather (Jason) Howard; along with a sister, Angie (Jeff) Doles and brother, Randall L. Rinehart. Rob was blessed with nephews and nieces that he loved dearly, Randall R. Rinehart, Rhonda (Nick) Day, Shawn (Stacie) Porter, Seth (Chi) Porter, and Ashley (Jeff) Ritchie. The true sunshine's of his life were his grandchildren, Kali Routte, Jared Rinehart, Lilly, Reagan, and Reese Garrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex A. Rinehart.
Rob was a 1973 graduate of Huntington High School, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a former employee of the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and an accomplished poker player. He was a kind and loving husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 4:00pm until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019