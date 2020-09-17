1/1
Robert A. Chain
Robert A. Chain

Chillicothe - Robert A. Chain, age 84, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

He was born January 24, 1936 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Guy and Ruby (Faulconer) Chain.

Robert was a 1954 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Ross County Farmers Club and the Ross County Senior Citizens. He attended the Bridge Street Church of Christ in Chillicothe.

He retired from the Ross Correctional Institute in Chillicothe. He was a lifelong farmer, former rural route carrier for the Greenfield Post Office, and former bus driver for Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

He is survived by two sons, Keith (Carolyn) Chain of Chillicothe and Jeffery (Terri) Chain of Kingston; one daughter, Krista K. (Dustin) Jones of Spring Hill, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Emily (David) Smith, Sarah (Cody) McClain, Robbie (Laken) Chain, Jessica (Ryan) Phillips, Holly Chain, Tara Jones, Reece Jones; two great grandchildren, Hadlee and Oaklee; one brother, Howard "Duke" Chain of Centerfield; one sister, Debbie (Dan) Rhonemus of Greenfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen E. Chain on February 25, 2013; one daughter in youth, Kimberly Sue; one sister, Linda Harmount and both parents.

Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Monday, September 21 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Monday, at the funeral home.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Ross County 4-H Extension Office, 475 Western Ave, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
