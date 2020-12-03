1/
Robert C. "Abe" Claytor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. "Abe" Claytor

Richmond Dale - Robert C. "Abe" Claytor, 70, of Richmond Dale, died 10:10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born October 13, 1950, in Chillicothe, to the late Clinton Robert and Cledith Shrofe Claytor. On July 4, 2003, he married the former Teri Wilcox Shreve who survives.

Also surviving are children, Shayne Claytor, Christopher Claytor, Sarah (Caleb) Graham and Stephanie (Jason Abplanalp) Cahill, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Drayke, Brianna, Ally, Gunner, Keela and Kasen; a sister, Joanna Imler and Barbara Ault, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Abe retired from Clary Trucking where he had worked from 1983 to 2014. He was treated like family and loved working for them. Abe was dearly loved by his family and his grandkids and will be missed by all who knew him.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved