Robert C. "Abe" Claytor
Richmond Dale - Robert C. "Abe" Claytor, 70, of Richmond Dale, died 10:10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born October 13, 1950, in Chillicothe, to the late Clinton Robert and Cledith Shrofe Claytor. On July 4, 2003, he married the former Teri Wilcox Shreve who survives.
Also surviving are children, Shayne Claytor, Christopher Claytor, Sarah (Caleb) Graham and Stephanie (Jason Abplanalp) Cahill, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Drayke, Brianna, Ally, Gunner, Keela and Kasen; a sister, Joanna Imler and Barbara Ault, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Abe retired from Clary Trucking where he had worked from 1983 to 2014. He was treated like family and loved working for them. Abe was dearly loved by his family and his grandkids and will be missed by all who knew him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
