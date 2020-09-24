1/1
Robert C."Bob" Bumen
Robert C."Bob" Bumen

Frankfort - Robert C. "Bob" Bumen, 93, of Frankfort, passed from this life surrounded by his loving granddaughters at 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Court House Manor Assisted Living of Washington Court House following a brief illness. He was born on Sunday, January 9, 1927, in Chillicothe, to the late Charles and Laura Mae Stanley Bumen. On May 7, 1949, he married his wife of 69 years, the former Marcella "Marcie" Peoples, and she preceded him in death on August 6, 2018.

Surviving are his children, Beth Moore of Frankfort and Robert (Jo) Bumen of Washington Court House, two granddaughters, Tracie (Todd) Ward Waldron of Chillicothe and Tiffany (Jeff) Ward Hoppes of Jeffersonville, four great-grandchildren; Taylie Waldron, Trent Waldron, Adelyn Hoppes and Luke Hoppes, two brothers, Don Bumen, Jim (Jane) Bumen both of Chillicothe, two sisters-in-law, Marliyn Bumen and Linda Bumen, both of Chillicothe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Bill, and Jack Bumen.

Bob served in the United States Navy during World War II on the Destroyer USS Orleck from 1944 to 1946. He was a fifty-two-year member of the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483 Frankfort American Legion, where he served as past commander and was their oldest active member. He was a member of the Ross County Shrine Club, the Shriners of North America, and a member of the Chillicothe Masons Scioto Lodge 6 Free and Accepted Masons. He retired from Kokoshing Construction Company. Bob also had served as the Mayor of Frankfort.

Bob's family would like to give a special thanks to David Junk, who watched over Bob at Court House Manor Assisted Living. It was a relief to know that Bob had someone to keep him company during his stay, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when family visitations were limited. He and Bob formed such a special friendship.

In keeping with Bob's wishes cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483 Frankfort American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to two organizations that were near and dear to Bob's heart; the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3095 or Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Bob on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
