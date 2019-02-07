Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Robert E. Ater Obituary
Robert E. Ater

Bainbridge - Robert Eugene Ater 61 formerly of Bainbridge died 3:17 pm Monday, February 4, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born October 26, 1957 in Washington Court House, Ohio the son of the late Maderia Ater and Virginia Cochenhour Ater.

He is survived by a son Larry Babbs; two half-sisters; brother-in-law, Raymond Stanley and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; stepfather, George Robinette; two sisters, a brother and a half-brother.

Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Bob's family will receive friends 11am to 1 pm Friday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with a graveside service to follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Bob's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhom.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
