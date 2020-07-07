1/1
Robert E. Damron Jr.
1947 - 2020
Robert E. Damron Jr.

Mt. Gilead - Robert E. Damron Jr., 72, of Mt. Gilead, OH passed away peacefully 1 :00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born September 9, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late Robert E. Sr. and Leah J. Littlejohn Damron.

He is survived by his former wife, Deborah Campbell, of Mt. Gilead, OH; children, Robert J. (Misti) Dunaway, of Columbus, OH, Tonya R. Damron and Veronica L. Damron, both of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren, Courtney, Ryan, Bobby IV, Brandon, Carissa, Donnie, Cody, Crystal, Faith and Robert Jr; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Addelynn; a brother, Donald Damron, of Chillicothe and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Robert E. Damron III; sisters, Linda Tackett, Mary McGarvey and Becky Kennedy and son-in-law, Bub Holbrook.

Robert retired from S & G Loewendick Demolition. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam veteran and was a member of the D.A.V.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Circleville where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 4-8 p.m. on Thursday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
