Robert E. Rayburn, Sr.
Chillicothe - Robert E. Rayburn Sr., 72, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:06 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born July 12, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late Charles and Ella Hopkins Rayburn. He was married to the former Martha E. Fields who survives.
Also surviving his first wife, Deborah Stout, of Chillicothe; a son, Robert E. (Susan) Rayburn Jr., of Frankfort; daughter, Jennifer L. (Rusty) Elkins, of Chillicothe; a stepson, Clarence D. Baire, of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Harley (Bonnie) Rayburn, of Greenfield; sisters, Ella Mosley, of Greenfield; Alice Blair, of Chillicothe and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Rayburn and late wife, the former, Jacqueline "Lee" Murray.
Robert retired from the V.A. Medical Center and was a U.S. Marine. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 4 and a member of American Legion Post 757.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019