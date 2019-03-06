|
Robert E. Storts
Columbus - Robert E. Storts, 76, of Columbus, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. He was born on June 9, 1942 in Ross County, the son of the late Roy E. and Mildred Ruth Malone Storts.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenna L. Storts, his four daughters, Gwen Woods, Kim Lambert, Angie (Tim) Spriggs, Jessica Storts, numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one brother, David Storts of Orient, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry (Janet) E. Storts, and one sister-in-law, Peggy Storts
Robert was a 1962 graduate of the Frankfort High School.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Storts family on Saturday at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.. Those wishing to sign his online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019